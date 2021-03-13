Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Increased to $317.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $317.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $202.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total transaction of $652,764.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,669 shares of company stock worth $4,787,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

