NOV (NYSE:NOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOV is one of the biggest manufacturers of drilling equipment in the world. Banking on its successful cost cutting initiatives, the company delivered an impressive $700 million in free cash flow in the difficult year of 2020. Its large base of rigs globally offers a steady recurring revenue stream.Ample cash, availability of $2 billion under its revolving credit facility and an attractive debt maturity profile are other positives in the NOV story. However, oilfield service market continue to remain tough amid the plunge in crude prices and coronavirus-induced activity fall. Unsurprisingly, National Oilwell shares have underperformed the Zacks Oilfield Machineries & Equipment industry so far this year (+22.1% vs.+35.1%). With dearth of new orders and an unfavourable offshore investment scene, upside from current levels appear limited.”

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.