Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $53.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. 417,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,126. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,201 shares of company stock valued at $299,994 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

