Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,630,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of The Progressive worth $655,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in The Progressive by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

