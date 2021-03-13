Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,724,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 252,265 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Corning worth $314,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Corning by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 203.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,574 shares of company stock worth $7,587,308. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

