Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,845 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Palo Alto Networks worth $424,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

PANW stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.64. 9,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -111.09 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

