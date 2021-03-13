Northern Trust Corp Sells 719,548 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,414,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Altria Group worth $796,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

