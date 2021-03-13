Northern Trust Corp Sells 33,825 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,096,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $719.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $756.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $744.82. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.