Northern Trust Corp Sells 147,214 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,479,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $880,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

