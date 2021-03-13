Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,884 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $382,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 243,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $9,148,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

