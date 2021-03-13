Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,193,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 594,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $303,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 327.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

