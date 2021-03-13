Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774,914 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 33,333 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $720,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $260.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

