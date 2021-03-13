Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Eversource Energy worth $353,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,989,000 after buying an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE ES opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

