Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $2,049,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.89 on Wednesday, hitting $456.00. 21,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,820. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.25 and a 200-day moving average of $466.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

