Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,677,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of American International Group worth $366,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

