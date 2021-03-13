Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,227,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106,594 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,004,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $259.29 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

