Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,357,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $402,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 45,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.85.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

