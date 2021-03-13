Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 11%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s share price rose 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 6,620,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,959,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

NAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

