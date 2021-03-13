Nord/LB Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.23 ($57.92).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €45.06 ($53.01) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.17 and a 200-day moving average of €40.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.