Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.96 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $542.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $184,308 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

