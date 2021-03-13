NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Trading 10.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) traded up 10.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.82. 1,111,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the average session volume of 171,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

Get NN alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NN by 464.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NN by 85.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of NN during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $334.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.