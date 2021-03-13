NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Trading 10.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) traded up 10.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.82. 1,111,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the average session volume of 171,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $334.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.
