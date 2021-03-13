NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NLSP opened at $5.85 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

