Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 22,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

