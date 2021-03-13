NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Sells $111,150.00 in Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00.

NYSE NI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in NiSource by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in NiSource by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 103,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,219,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,481,000 after buying an additional 535,437 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

