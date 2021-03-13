NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

