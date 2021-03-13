Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in February

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $$38.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. Nippon Carbon has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

