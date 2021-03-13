Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $84,880,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,039,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after buying an additional 539,786 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NIO by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,026,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,516,000 after buying an additional 799,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura began coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

