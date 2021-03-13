Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells $213,077.70 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NINE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.35. 122,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NINE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

