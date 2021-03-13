Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $23.46 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $518.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

