Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $23.46 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,463,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
MKTX stock opened at $518.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.
In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
