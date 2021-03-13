Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,452 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $238,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,387,606 shares of company stock worth $369,896,062. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.16. The company has a market cap of $764.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

