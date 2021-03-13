Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,126,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. 189,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,412. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.