Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $6.14 Million Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $39,994,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $546,618.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,005,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,395 shares of company stock valued at $29,258,990 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $54.24 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

