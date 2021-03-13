Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,705 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.76% of Personalis worth $39,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock valued at $236,259. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $27.02 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

