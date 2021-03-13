NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the February 11th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NCSYF remained flat at $$272.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.07. NICE has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $272.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

