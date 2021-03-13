NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get NIC alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,335,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $11,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 428,627 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $9,506,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. 432,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.