NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXTC. Bank of America cut NextCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. NextCure has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextCure by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NextCure by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.