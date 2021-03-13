NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2020 earnings at ($11.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.91) EPS.

NASDAQ:NEXI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,556. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Get NexImmune alerts:

In related news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $99,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.