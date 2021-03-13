NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Receives GBX 85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 85 ($1.11).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NRR stock opened at GBX 99.10 ($1.29) on Wednesday. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of £303.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

