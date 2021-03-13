New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $1.26 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TVTX stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.