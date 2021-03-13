New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,830 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 229.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 116.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after buying an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $30,165,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 87.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after buying an additional 544,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $13,002,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of VRM opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,365 shares of company stock worth $20,962,543.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

