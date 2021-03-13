New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,274 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,969 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $7,558,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $6,371,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

PNTG opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.