New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WGO opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

