New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 204,044 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

