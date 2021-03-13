New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Park National stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.03. Park National Co. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $138.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

