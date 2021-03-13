New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 163.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 121.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 115.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

