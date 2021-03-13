New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Lawson Products worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

LAWS opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

