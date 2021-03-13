New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Atrion worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 1.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of ATRI opened at $685.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $659.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $755.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

