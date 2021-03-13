New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $1.19 Million in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last quarter.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $24.10 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

