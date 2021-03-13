New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 393.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Perion Network worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 614,710 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Perion Network by 717.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $670.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

