New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $863,000 Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after purchasing an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,903,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 248.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCT. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

